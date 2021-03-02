Twitter
Wizz Air continues to operate at lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), the fastest-growing European airline, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for February 2021.

In February 2021, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

·      Wizz Air announced its 41st base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021;

·      Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 72.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2021. For the month of February, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 22% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

Month
February 2021		Month
February 2020		ChangeRolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021		Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020		Change
Capacity (seats)548,5693,212,875-82.9%17,068,68643,786,151-61.0%
Passengers*382,9283,014,341-87.3%11,459,77441,006,309-72.1%
Load Factor**69.8%93.8%-24.0ppts67.1%93.7%-26.5ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

 Month
February 2021		Month February
2020		ChangeRolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021		Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020		Change
CO2 emissions in tonnes*43,596283,244-84.6%1,374,4843,849,617-64.3%
CO2 grams per passenger/km*69.456.921.9%72.757.326.8%

*rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month
February 2021		Month
February 2020		ChangeRolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021		Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020		Change
Available Seat Kilometres (000s)893,8655,281,109-83.1%27,586,44171,502,179-61.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)628,1634,974,639-87.4%18,910,39967,173,668-71.8%

