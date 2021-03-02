Wizz Air continues to operate at lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ), the fastest-growing European airline, has announced passenger and CO2 emission statistics for February 2021.
In February 2021, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
· Wizz Air announced its 41st base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021;
· Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 72.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2021. For the month of February, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 22% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
|Month
February 2021
|Month
February 2020
|Change
|Rolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021
|Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020
|Change
|Capacity (seats)
|548,569
|3,212,875
|-82.9%
|17,068,686
|43,786,151
|-61.0%
|Passengers*
|382,928
|3,014,341
|-87.3%
|11,459,774
|41,006,309
|-72.1%
|Load Factor**
|69.8%
|93.8%
|-24.0ppts
|67.1%
|93.7%
|-26.5ppts
*booked passengers
**rounded to one decimal place
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
|Month
February 2021
|Month February
2020
|Change
|Rolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021
|Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020
|Change
|CO2 emissions in tonnes*
|43,596
|283,244
|-84.6%
|1,374,484
|3,849,617
|-64.3%
|CO2 grams per passenger/km*
|69.4
|56.9
|21.9%
|72.7
|57.3
|26.8%
*rounded to one decimal place
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
|Month
February 2021
|Month
February 2020
|Change
|Rolling 12 months to:
28 February 2021
|Rolling 12 months to:
29 February 2020
|Change
|Available Seat Kilometres (000s)
|893,865
|5,281,109
|-83.1%
|27,586,441
|71,502,179
|-61.4%
|Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)
|628,163
|4,974,639
|-87.4%
|18,910,399
|67,173,668
|-71.8%