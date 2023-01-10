Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Witan Investment Trust appoints Shauna Bevan and Shefaly Yogendra as non-executive directors

Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) has announced that Shauna Bevan and Shefaly Yogendra have been appointed as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 1 February 2023. 

Shauna Bevan is Head of Investment Advisory at RiverPeak Wealth Limited where she is responsible for fund research and portfolio construction.  She has over twenty years of investment experience having previously worked for Charles Stanley and Merrill Lynch and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.  She is a non-executive director of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC and a number of private companies.  

Shefaly Yogendra is a risk and decision-making specialist and has spent her career working with technology investors and start-ups.  She previously worked at Ditto Al and HCL Technologies, and was a founder and a director of Livyora, a fine jewellery venture.  She is currently a non-executive director of Harmony Energy Income Trust plc, JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC and Temple Bar Investment Trust plc and an Independent Governor of London Metropolitan University.

Witan Investment Trust aims to grow shareholders’ wealth and outperform through active investment primarily in listed individual companies across a broad spread of global equity markets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.