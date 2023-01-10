Witan Investment Trust appoints Shauna Bevan and Shefaly Yogendra as non-executive directors

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) has announced that Shauna Bevan and Shefaly Yogendra have been appointed as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 1 February 2023.

Shauna Bevan is Head of Investment Advisory at RiverPeak Wealth Limited where she is responsible for fund research and portfolio construction. She has over twenty years of investment experience having previously worked for Charles Stanley and Merrill Lynch and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. She is a non-executive director of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC and a number of private companies.

Shefaly Yogendra is a risk and decision-making specialist and has spent her career working with technology investors and start-ups. She previously worked at Ditto Al and HCL Technologies, and was a founder and a director of Livyora, a fine jewellery venture. She is currently a non-executive director of Harmony Energy Income Trust plc, JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC and Temple Bar Investment Trust plc and an Independent Governor of London Metropolitan University.

Witan Investment Trust aims to grow shareholders’ wealth and outperform through active investment primarily in listed individual companies across a broad spread of global equity markets.