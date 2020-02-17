William Hill appoints new CFO

William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), today announced the appointment of Adrian Marsh as William Hill’s next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will join the Company and be appointed as an Executive Director to the William Hill Board later in the year.

As announced on 13 January 2020, the Company’s current CFO, Ruth Prior will be leaving the Company to join Element Materials Technology.

Adrian will join William Hill from DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS), an international packaging business where he has been Group CFO for the past seven years, during which time the Company transitioned from the FTSE 250 to the FTSE 100. He is a Non-Executive director of John Wood Group PLC and chair of its Audit Committee. He was previously Group Director of Tax, Treasury and Corporate Finance of Tesco PLC. Prior to this, he was European CFO at AstraZeneca plc and CFO, Global Building Products at Pilkington plc. He is a graduate of University College Cardiff and a Fellow of both the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and The Association of Corporate Treasurers.

CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said: “I am delighted to welcome Adrian to the Board. As a proven CFO of a FTSE listed company with M&A, deal execution and multi-sector finance experience in US & European markets, he will be able to make a significant contribution to William Hill in the enablement of the strategy and is a great addition to the team”.

Adrian Marsh commented: “I am extremely excited to be joining William Hill at such a key time in the Company’s history, and look forward to supporting Ulrik and the rest of Board in delivering their growth plans for the future”.

The effective date of Adrian’s appointment to the William Hill Board and Ruth’s departure will be announced in due course.