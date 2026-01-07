Follow us on:

Why more investors are using this price signal to navigate uncertainty

CMC Markets Plc

The Exponential Moving Average, or EMA, is not new, but its ability to provide fast, price-based confirmation of direction has made it a staple in both short-term trading and long-term positioning.

What sets the EMA apart is its responsiveness. While a simple moving average gives equal weight to all past prices, the EMA focuses more heavily on recent data. This means that when markets shift, the EMA shifts quickly with them. That speed helps investors spot changes in trend earlier than they might using slower indicators, especially during periods when fundamentals lag behind price.

Investors commonly use EMAs over 12, 26, 50, or 200 days, depending on time horizon. When price moves above a rising EMA, it suggests that buyers are in control. When it drops below a falling EMA, sellers are likely dominating.

The signal becomes even more relevant when different EMAs cross each other. A shorter-term EMA moving above a longer one often indicates the start of a stronger upward trend. The reverse can point to weakness ahead. These crossover points are widely watched and can influence both discretionary investors and automated trading strategies.

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets. 

