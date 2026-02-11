Follow us on:

CMC Markets expands analyst capabilities with senior hire in Germany

CMC Markets Plc

CMC Markets has appointed Andreas Lipkow as its new Market Analyst for the German-speaking region, a move that strengthens the broker’s position in continental Europe and signals a more localised approach to client engagement. Based in Frankfurt, Lipkow brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets, enhancing the firm’s analytical depth and reinforcing its presence in the DACH region at a time of evolving investor demand.

Previously serving as a market analyst at Comdirect for nearly a decade, Lipkow’s background spans trading, market making, and portfolio management, with a particular emphasis on automated strategies and investor psychology. His new role will involve delivering actionable insights across key asset classes including equities, currencies, commodities and cryptoassets. He is also known for his work in financial education, regularly contributing through lectures, podcasts and media commentary.

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets. 

CMC Markets Plc

CMC Markets expands analyst capabilities with senior hire in Germany

CMC Markets hires Andreas Lipkow as Market Analyst to sharpen its insights and client focus across the German-speaking region.
