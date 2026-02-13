Mega cap earnings face higher bar

The latest earnings releases from the largest US technology companies delivered solid financial performance but failed to generate uniformly strong share price reactions.

Microsoft reported revenue and earnings ahead of expectations, supported by continued strength in its cloud business and enterprise demand. Net income rose at a healthy pace and the company highlighted a significant contracted revenue backlog, offering visibility into future cash flows. However, a meaningful share of expected expansion is linked to artificial intelligence related activity, including reliance on key external partners.

At Meta Platforms, advertising revenue exceeded forecasts and engagement metrics improved across its platforms. Guidance indicated continued revenue growth in the coming quarter. The more notable development was on the cost side. Investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and product development accelerated, increasing operating expenses and weighing on margins.

Tesla delivered earnings slightly above consensus but reported lower revenue on a year on year basis, alongside softer vehicle deliveries. The company continues to position itself around future technologies including autonomous systems and robotics, with further product developments expected later in the year.

Apple presented comparatively stable results, with growth recorded across its product and services segments. The breadth of its ecosystem and recurring revenue streams continue to support cash generation. Ongoing capital returns reinforce balance sheet strength and signal confidence in underlying demand.

