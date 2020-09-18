Whitbread’s Non-Executive Director Deanna Oppenheimer to step from the Board

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has announced that Deanna Oppenheimer, Non-Executive Director, will be stepping down from the Board with effect from 31 December 2020.

Adam Crozier, Chairman of Whitbread, said “In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deanna wants to rebalance with more time spent in North America and has therefore decided to step down from the Whitbread Board. I would like to thank Deanna for her contribution to Whitbread over her four years on the Board, including three as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Deanna’s counsel has been of great benefit to me and our colleagues on the Board and she leaves with the best wishes of the whole Board”.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Deanna has been appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors of Thomson Reuters Corporation with effect from 11 November 2020.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn