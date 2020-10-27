Whitbread Group HR Director Louise Smalley to retire from Board

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has announced that Louise Smalley has discussed with the Board her intention to retire as Group HR Director in the Spring of 2021 and a process to appoint a successor will now commence.

Louise Smalley said: “It has been a huge privilege to be part of this great organisation for so long. I would like to pay tribute to the entire Whitbread team and in particular the many team members who serve our guests every day. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Whitbread and I remain fully committed until I retire”.

Adam Crozier, Chairman, said: “Louise joined Whitbread in 1995, and has been Group HR Director since 2007, joining the Board in 2012. The Board would like to thank Louise for her significant contribution over the years, she has helped steer Whitbread through a period of significant change and development. She goes with our very best wishes for the future and she will be missed”.

