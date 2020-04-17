Whitbread confirmed as an eligible issuer under the UK Government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) today announced that it has been confirmed as an eligible issuer under the UK Government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). Indicative issuing limits for our Fitch rating of BBB/F2 have been published on the Bank of England website:

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/news/2020/march/the-covid-corporate-financing-facility

Whitbread has not currently issued any commercial paper from this programme.

In addition to this facility, as at 16 April the business has accessible cash reserves of c.£400 million and access to £900 million of its existing committed Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

