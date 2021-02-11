Whitbread appoints two new Non-Executive Directors

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has announced that Fumbi Chima and Kal Atwal are to be appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021. Fumbi will become a member of Whitbread’s Audit Committee, while Kal will join the Remuneration Committee.

Fumbi Chima is a Global Chief Information Officer, adept at digital transformation strategy in high-growth environments across a range of industries. She is currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Officer at BECU, having previously served as Chief Information Officer at adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry, Walmart Asia’s business operations and American Express global corporate technologies.

Kal Atwal is an experienced general manager, with over 13 years’ executive committee experience at BGL Group Limited, where she played a central role in driving the strategic growth and scaling of the brands within the Group, in particular as the founding managing director of comparethemarket.com. Kal is also Chair of SimplyCook Ltd and serves as a non-executive director of Royal London Group and WH Smith.