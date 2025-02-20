Whirlpool Corporation Share Price Target ‘$112.71’, now 7.2% Upside Potential

Whirlpool Corporation with ticker code (WHR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $137.00 and $81.00 with the average share target price sitting at $112.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $105.15 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 7.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $116.07 while the 200 day moving average is $104.29. The market capitalization for the company is 5.87B. The stock price is currently at: $106.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,292,894,702 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $301.40 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.