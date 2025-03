Whirlpool Corporation Share Price Target ‘$112.71’, now 14.5% Upside Potential

Whirlpool Corporation with ticker code (WHR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $137.00 and $81.00 and has a mean share price target at $112.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $98.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and the 200 day moving average is $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of 5.02B. The current share price for the company is: $90.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,751,661,608 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $301.40 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.