Whirlpool Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -12.6% Downside Potential

Whirlpool Corporation which can be found using ticker (WHR) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $137.00 and $81.00 calculating the average target price we see $113.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $129.78 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -12.6%. The 50 day MA is $118.66 and the 200 day MA is $104.24. The market capitalization for the company is 5.98B. Currently the stock stands at: $108.39 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,222,437,436 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $318.82 and a 3.13% return on assets.

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.