Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

When SaaS becomes fast fashion

Cerillion

Sam Altman recently floated the idea that software is entering a “fast fashion era” of SaaS. In one terse message, he challenged a core assumption of enterprise software: that durability, stability, and long‑term support are non-negotiable pillars. The implied wager is that speed, flexibility, and iteration will matter more.

At its core, Altman’s metaphor draws from fashion: low-cost items churned rapidly through trends, often with compromised quality or durability. In the SaaS context, that suggests a future where applications are spun up fast, iterated obsessively, and discarded nearly as fast, rather than being built for decades of operation. The danger, of course, is that many tools become disposable, losing institutional trust, fragmenting data, or creating churn in vendor relationships.

What’s accelerating all this is AI. Tools that generate code, assist in UI building, or stitch together backend services have lowered the technical barrier to launching a SaaS product. The “vibe coding” concept popularised by Andrej Karpathy hints at letting generative tools steer the creative process, a kind of codified intuition divorced from deep engineering. As more creators lean into such tools, we risk saturation: dozens of apps that do the same basic thing, with little to distinguish them beyond branding or minor features.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Volta Finance

    CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

    Volta Finance has announced a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share, totalling approximately €5.6m, payable on 23 October 2025.
    Avingtrans

    Avingtrans reports record revenue and earnings growth in FY25

    Avingtrans posted preliminary results for the year ended 31 May 2025, with revenue up 14.5% to a record £156.4m and adjusted EBITDA rising to £16.7m. Adjusted profit before tax increased 18% to £8.6m, while diluted EPS grew 28% to 23.7p.
    Time Finance Plc

    Time Finance reports record Q1 revenue and profit growth

    Time Finance delivered a strong Q1 to 31 August 2025, with profit before tax up 11% to £2.1m and revenue rising 3% to £9.4m. Own-book lending origination grew 30% to £28.5m, while the lending book increased 8% to £221.1m.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy delivers stable production and strong cash generation in Interim Results

    Pharos Energy reported interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with production averaging 5,642 boepd net, in line with guidance. Revenue reached $65.6m, while cash generated from operations was $31.9m, supporting a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 0.3993 pence per share.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil updates on Sark well in Oklahoma

    Union Jack Oil has provided an update on the Sark well in Central Oklahoma, where it holds a 60% interest. The well was drilled to 5,391 feet, with the Prue interval identified as hydrocarbon bearing.
    Time Finance plc

    Time Finance delivers 34% profit growth in Full-Year results

    Time Finance reported strong performance for the year ended 31 May 2025, with profit before tax up 34% to £7.9m and earnings per share rising 31% to 6.3pps.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple