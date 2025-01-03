WEX Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 17.1% Upside Potential

WEX Inc. with ticker code (WEX) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $260.00 and $170.00 with the average target price sitting at $205.24. Given that the stocks previous close was at $175.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is $180.11 and the 200 day MA is $194.19. The market cap for the company is 6.97B. The stock price is currently at: $175.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,154,848,029 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.28, revenue per share of $63.94 and a 3.16% return on assets.

WEX Inc. provides a commerce platform that owns and operates a business-to-business ecosystem. Its segments include Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Its Fleet Solutions segment provides payment processing, transaction processing, and information management services specifically designed for the needs of fleets of all sizes from small businesses to federal and state government fleets and over-the-road carriers. Its Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the complex payment environment of business-to-business payments, enabling customers to utilize its payments solutions to integrate into their own workflows and manage their accounts payable automation and spend management functions. Its Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment provides SaaS software with embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer directed health benefits, COBRA accounts, and benefit enrollment and administration.