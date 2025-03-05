Follow us on:

WEX Inc. Share Price Target ‘$168.85’, now 9.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

WEX Inc. with ticker code (WEX) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $208.11 and $140.00 with the average share target price sitting at $168.85. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $154.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and the 200 day MA is $182.83. The company has a market cap of 6.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $154.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,548,384,218 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.62, revenue per share of $64.42 and a 3.21% return on assets.

WEX Inc. provides a commerce platform that owns and operates a business-to-business ecosystem. Its segments include Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Its Fleet Solutions segment provides payment processing, transaction processing, and information management services specifically designed for the needs of fleets of all sizes from small businesses to federal and state government fleets and over-the-road carriers. Its Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the complex payment environment of business-to-business payments, enabling customers to utilize its payments solutions to integrate into their own workflows and manage their accounts payable automation and spend management functions. Its Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment provides SaaS software with embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer directed health benefits, COBRA accounts, and benefit enrollment and administration.

