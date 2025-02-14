WEX Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 11.9% Upside Potential

WEX Inc. which can be found using ticker (WEX) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $208.11 and $140.00 calculating the average target price we see $168.85. Now with the previous closing price of $150.89 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $175.73 while the 200 day moving average is $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of 6.17B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $155.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,905,912,003 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.71, revenue per share of $63.94 and a 3.16% return on assets.

WEX Inc. provides a commerce platform that owns and operates a business-to-business ecosystem. Its segments include Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Its Fleet Solutions segment provides payment processing, transaction processing, and information management services specifically designed for the needs of fleets of all sizes from small businesses to federal and state government fleets and over-the-road carriers. Its Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the complex payment environment of business-to-business payments, enabling customers to utilize its payments solutions to integrate into their own workflows and manage their accounts payable automation and spend management functions. Its Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment provides SaaS software with embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer directed health benefits, COBRA accounts, and benefit enrollment and administration.