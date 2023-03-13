Wendy’s Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Wendy’s Company (The) found using ticker (WEN) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 20 with a mean TP of 24.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.3 while the 200 day moving average is 20.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,439m. Find out more information at: https://www.wendys.com

The potential market cap would be $5,243m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Wendy’s Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy’s/Arby’s Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy’s Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.