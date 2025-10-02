Weekend opening at INDX National Flooring Show

The decision to open the INDX National Flooring Show on a Sunday reflects how independent retailers actually operate, when they can travel, and how they prioritise supplier relationships.

Flooring buyers often juggle installation teams, site visits and customer demands during the week, leaving limited time for trade fairs. By placing the opening day on a weekend, the organiser has made the show accessible to a broader set of decision makers, particularly smaller independents who previously relied on agents or missed the event altogether.

The location continues to reinforce that practicality. Cranmore Park in Solihull is positioned at the centre of the motorway network, with easy parking and straightforward logistics.

INDX has successfully used weekend scheduling in its fashion and furniture shows, establishing a rhythm for retail buyers across multiple categories. Extending this to flooring aligns how retailers plan their buying calendar.

