Week Highlights: Surface Transforms, Union Jack Oil, Filta Group, Jubilee Metals Group

Surface Transforms revenue increased by 34% to £1.2m

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic brake discs, announced this week its half-year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Highlights – Revenue increased by 34% to £1.2m (H1-2020: £0.9m) · Cash at 30 June 2021 was £17.2m (H1-2020: £2.0m) · Gross profit increased by 27% at £0.7m (H1-2020: £0.6m).

Union Jack Oil important progress made at Wressle, West Newton and Biscathorpe

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO), a UK focused onshore conventional oil and gas production, development and exploration company, announced on Monday its unaudited results for the Half Year ended 30 June 2021. It said that Wressle oil production, following successful proppant squeeze of the Ashover Grit reservoir, significantly exceeded initial expectations of the 500 barrels of oil per day well deliverability projections.

David Bramhill, Union Jack Oil Executive Chairman, commented: “The period covered in this Half Yearly Report has seen important progress made at our three key project interests, namely, Wressle, West Newton and Biscathorpe plus the addition of an attractive royalty revenue stream. Developments at our three material projects where we have meaningful economic interests have generated a steady stream of encouraging news flow, which we expect will be continued based on current activities.

Filta Group deliver strong performance with group revenues up 17%

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA), a market-leading commercial kitchen services provider, announced on Tuesday its unaudited Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021. Group Revenue had increased 17% to £9.7m (H1 2020: £8.3m, H2 2020: £8.1m).

Jason Sayers, CEO of Filta Group, commented: “We delivered strong performance for the first half of the year, with underlying market fundamentals continuing to improve in our primary markets of North America, the UK and mainland Europe.”

Jubilee Metals Group successfully raises gross proceeds of £30 million (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) announced that on the 15th, it raised gross proceeds of £30 million (ZAR 592 million) as result of fundraising. CEO Leon Coetzer joined DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the successful execution of three strategic transactions. Leon puts the 3 transactions into context, explains the value to Jubilee and shareholders and lets us know what else is on the horizon.