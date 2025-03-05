Webster Financial Corporation Share Price Target ‘$69.93’, now 28.7% Upside Potential

Webster Financial Corporation which can be found using ticker (WBS) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $80.00 and $59.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $69.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $54.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to $50.70. The market capitalization for the company is 9.01B. The current share price for the company is: $52.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,594,478,271 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.43, revenue per share of $13.94 and a 1% return on assets.

Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.