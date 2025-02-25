Webster Financial Corporation Share Price Target ‘$69.93’, now 25.5% Upside Potential

Webster Financial Corporation which can be found using ticker (WBS) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $80.00 and $59.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $69.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.70 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 25.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and the 200 day moving average is $50.45. The market capitalization for the company is 9.53B. Currently the stock stands at: $55.62 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,967,653,308 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.73, revenue per share of $13.79 and a 1% return on assets.

Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.