Webster Financial Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.9% Upside Potential

Webster Financial Corporation which can be found using ticker (WBS) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $80.00 and $59.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $69.93. Now with the previous closing price of $59.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and the 200 day MA is $49.29. The market capitalization for the company is 10.31B. The current share price for the company is: $60.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,052,065,001 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.76, revenue per share of $13.93 and a 1.02% return on assets.

Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.