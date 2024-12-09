Webster Financial Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.4% Upside Potential

Webster Financial Corporation with ticker code (WBS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $76.00 and $58.00 calculating the mean target price we have $64.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $59.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is $54.01 and the 200 day MA is $47.83. The company has a market cap of 10.29B. The current share price for the company is: $60.01 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,152,624,456 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.58, revenue per share of $13.93 and a 1.02% return on assets.

Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.