Wayfair Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wayfair Inc. found using ticker (W) now have 29 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 47.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 47 while the 200 day moving average is 45.97. The market cap for the company is $3,588m. Company Website: https://www.wayfair.com

The potential market cap would be $4,730m based on the market concensus.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

