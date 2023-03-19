Watsco – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Watsco with ticker code (WSO) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 375 and 218 and has a mean target at $304.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $302.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $292.69 and the 200 day MA is $271.04. The market cap for the company is $11,745m. Visit the company website at: https://www.watsco.com

The potential market cap would be $11,811m based on the market consensus.

Watsco, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.26% with the ex dividend date set at 13-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.5, revenue per share of 204.54 and a 15.4% return on assets.