Walker & Dunlop, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Walker & Dunlop, Inc which can be found using ticker (WD) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 112 and 100 calculating the average target price we see $106.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $78.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The day 50 moving average is $89.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $92.61. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,529m. Find out more information at: https://www.walkerdunlop.com

The potential market cap would be $3,425m based on the market consensus.

Walker & Dunlop, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company operates through Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate segments. Its Capital Markets segment provides agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, and appraisal and valuation services; property sales services; real estate-related investment banking and advisory services; and loan products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. The company’s Servicing & Asset Management segment originates and sells loans to the agencies, and lends and invests loans, as well as act as a broker to various life insurance companies; and manages third-party capital by investing in tax credit equity funds that focuses on the housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Its Corporate segment provides treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company also offers multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae’s DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. Walker & Dunlop was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.23% with the ex dividend date set at 7-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.25, revenue per share of 38.25 and a 4.52% return on assets.