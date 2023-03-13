Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi found using ticker (VMC) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of 'Buy'. The target price ranges between 250 and 185 calculating the average target price we see 210.64. Now with the previous closing price of 174.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The day 50 moving average is 180.8 and the 200 day moving average is 168.57. The market cap for the company is $22,511m.

The potential market cap would be $27,240m based on the market concensus.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

