Voya Financial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$85.08’, now 24.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Voya Financial, Inc. which can be found using ticker (VOYA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $75.00 and has a mean share price target at $85.08. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $68.58 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 24.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $76.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to $73.70. The market capitalization for the company is 6.59B. The current share price for the company is: $68.54 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,181,807,228 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.86, revenue per share of $77.66 and a 0.48% return on assets.

Voya Financial, Inc. provides workplace savings and benefits products, solutions and technologies, along with investment management services. Its segments include Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions and Investment Management. Wealth Solutions segment provides retirement plan products and administration services to employers alongside a suite of financial wellness offerings to serve employees and plan participants. Health Solutions segment provides worksite employee benefits, decision support, financial wellness, and administrative products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. Investment Management segment serves both individual and institutional customers, offering them domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions across a range of geographies, investment styles and capitalization spectrums. It serves the needs of customers, workplace participants and institutional clients.

