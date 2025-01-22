Voya Financial, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.7% Upside Potential

Voya Financial, Inc. with ticker code (VOYA) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $94.00 and $75.00 and has a mean target at $82.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $69.67 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $74.75 while the 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of 6.74B. Currently the stock stands at: $70.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,991,729,792 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.09, revenue per share of $77.66 and a 0.48% return on assets.

Voya Financial, Inc. provides workplace savings and benefits products, solutions and technologies, along with investment management services. Its segments include Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions and Investment Management. Wealth Solutions segment provides retirement plan products and administration services to employers alongside a suite of financial wellness offerings to serve employees and plan participants. Health Solutions segment provides worksite employee benefits, decision support, financial wellness, and administrative products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. Investment Management segment serves both individual and institutional customers, offering them domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions across a range of geographies, investment styles and capitalization spectrums. It serves the needs of customers, workplace participants and institutional clients.