Voya Financial, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$80.67’, now 6.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Voya Financial, Inc. with ticker code (VOYA) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $75.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $80.67. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $75.67 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and the 200 day moving average is $73.83. The company has a market cap of 7.18B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $74.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,651,865,649 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.09, revenue per share of $81.15 and a 0.36% return on assets.

Voya Financial, Inc. provides workplace savings and benefits products, solutions and technologies, along with investment management services. Its segments include Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions and Investment Management. Wealth Solutions segment provides retirement plan products and administration services to employers alongside a suite of financial wellness offerings to serve employees and plan participants. Health Solutions segment provides worksite employee benefits, decision support, financial wellness, and administrative products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. Investment Management segment serves both individual and institutional customers, offering them domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions across a range of geographies, investment styles and capitalization spectrums. It serves the needs of customers, workplace participants and institutional clients.

