Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Volution Group reports positive organic growth momentum and margin expansion

Volution Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, has announced an update on trading covering the four months ended 30 November 2024, ahead of its Annual General Meeting which is being held later today.

Revenue for the four months ended 30 November 2024 was c. £123 million, up 1.3% versus the prior year.  Organic growth at constant currency was 2.5%. There was no inorganic growth in the period. The Group adjusted operating margin has again improved compared to FY 2024, underpinned by our operational excellence programme, the introduction of new products to the market and our ongoing focus on value engineering and input cost initiatives. Free cash flow has remained consistent driven by good trading and continued focus on working capital.

Similar to the prior financial year, revenue performance has been strongest in UK residential, where our product solutions introduced over recent years to address the 2021 Building Regulations continue to gain share with housebuilder customers.   We have also seen an improvement in revenue in Continental Europe with ClimaRad in the Netherlands performing strongly, whilst the introduction of Group products is contributing to growth in France.  In Australasia the year has started well in Australia, though as previously reported the New Zealand market remains challenging and trading activity levels have been weak.

We continue to make good progress with our ESG initiatives, most notably utilisation of recycled plastics in our production facilities with the already strong performance in the UK being complemented by a major step up in recycled plastic usage in the Nordics.

With positive organic growth momentum and margin expansion in the first four months of the year, together with the recently announced completion of the Fantech acquisition, Volution Group expect to deliver another year of good growth in both revenue and operating profit.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Volution Group

    Volution Group Plc completes Fantech acquisition

    Volution Group plc enhances its global presence by acquiring Fantech Group in Australasia, strengthening its market position in energy-efficient solutions.
    Volution Group

    Volution Group enhances market position in Australasia with Fantech Group acquisition

    Volution Group

    Volution Group celebrate 10th anniversary of IPO

    Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) marks the 10th anniversary of its IPO on the London Stock Exchange, showcasing significant growth and sustainability milestones.
    Volution Group

    Volution confident in delivering earnings ahead of market expectations

    Broker Ratings

    Volution Group PLC 51.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Volution Group PLC 33.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.