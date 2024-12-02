Volution Group Plc completes Fantech acquisition

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Fantech Group in Australasia.

Ronnie George, Volution Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are delighted to complete this significant acquisition in Australasia and with it materially increase our presence in this important market.

We have enjoyed getting to know our new Fantech colleagues through the transaction process, and Andy O’Brien, Lee Nurse and I are excited to be spending this first week post completion with the team.

We are confident that the combination of Fantech and Volution’s longstanding position in the region will provide greater opportunities and new product solutions to our valued local customers.”