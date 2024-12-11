Volution Group PLC 33.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Volution Group PLC with ticker (LON:FAN) now has a potential upside of 33.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Volution Group PLC share price of 525 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 33.3%. Trading has ranged between 385 (52 week low) and 624 (52 week high) with an average of 401,786 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,095,076,591.



Volution Group plc is a designer and manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions. The Company’s product portfolio includes residential ventilation, commercial ventilation, other products, and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which includes motors and heat exchangers. Its residential products encompass a range of products designed to suit a variety of budgets and applications, ranging from unitary extractor fans (including for use in bathrooms and kitchens) to mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems. Its commercial products encompass a variety of extractor fans, as well as mechanical heat recovery units (including both fixed volume and demand systems, which incorporate counter-flow heat recovery cells for energy efficiency), air handling units, fan coils and hybrid ventilation solutions. Its other products include non-ventilation products, including heating products, cooling products, hygiene products, lighting, door chimes and a range of sensors, and others.







