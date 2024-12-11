Follow us on:

Volution Group PLC 33.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Volution Group PLC with ticker (LON:FAN) now has a potential upside of 33.3% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Volution Group PLC share price of 525 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 33.3%. Trading has ranged between 385 (52 week low) and 624 (52 week high) with an average of 401,786 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,095,076,591.

Volution Group plc is a designer and manufacturer of indoor air quality solutions. The Company’s product portfolio includes residential ventilation, commercial ventilation, other products, and original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which includes motors and heat exchangers. Its residential products encompass a range of products designed to suit a variety of budgets and applications, ranging from unitary extractor fans (including for use in bathrooms and kitchens) to mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) systems. Its commercial products encompass a variety of extractor fans, as well as mechanical heat recovery units (including both fixed volume and demand systems, which incorporate counter-flow heat recovery cells for energy efficiency), air handling units, fan coils and hybrid ventilation solutions. Its other products include non-ventilation products, including heating products, cooling products, hygiene products, lighting, door chimes and a range of sensors, and others.



    Latest Company News

    Volution Group

    Volution Group reports positive organic growth momentum and margin expansion

    Volution Group (LON:FAN) reports a 1.3% revenue increase to £123M for the period ending 30 November 2024, highlighting strong UK market performance.
    Volution Group

    Volution Group Plc completes Fantech acquisition

    Volution Group plc enhances its global presence by acquiring Fantech Group in Australasia, strengthening its market position in energy-efficient solutions.
    Volution Group

    Volution Group enhances market position in Australasia with Fantech Group acquisition

    Volution Group

    Volution Group celebrate 10th anniversary of IPO

    Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) marks the 10th anniversary of its IPO on the London Stock Exchange, showcasing significant growth and sustainability milestones.
    Volution Group

    Volution confident in delivering earnings ahead of market expectations

    Volution Group PLC 51.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

