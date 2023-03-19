Vmware – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Vmware with ticker code (VMW) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 147 and 124.3 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $139.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at $120.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is $119.82 and the 200 day moving average is $117.16. The market capitalization for the company is $51,444m. Find out more information at: https://www.vmware.com

The potential market cap would be $59,569m based on the market consensus.

VMware provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.28, revenue per share of 31.55 and a 4.55% return on assets.