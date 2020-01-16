Vivo Energy Responds to Moroccan Media Report

Following the publication of a media report in Morocco, Vivo Energy plc (LON: VVO) confirmed today that its subsidiary in Morocco has received a report from the investigators in charge of the Conseil de la Concurrence’s ongoing review of the competitive dynamics of the Moroccan fuel retailing industry.

Based on the procedures specified in the rules, Vivo Energy Maroc will have the opportunity to make further submissions to the CdC over the next two months before the report is submitted to the Board of the CdC for review and a formal judgement on the matter.

Vivo Energy believes that Vivo Energy Maroc has at all times conducted its operations in accordance with applicable competition laws, rules and regulations and will make further announcements on this matter as and when necessary.