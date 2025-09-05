Vistry Group Plc appoints Sue Farr as Independent Non-Executive Director

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has announced that Sue Farr has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2025.

Sue will be a member of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Sue brings extensive marketing, branding and corporate communications knowledge and expertise to the Board from a successful executive career including as the first Director of Marketing at the BBC, Corporate Affairs Director at Thames Television and Director of Communications at Vauxhall Motors.

Sue also has extensive experience in her non-executive career, with current roles at Ebiquity plc, where she is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Helical plc and THG plc, where she is Senior Independent Director at both companies. Her previous non-executive positions have included Dairy Crest plc, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, New Look plc, BAT plc, the Unlimited Group and Lookers plc. Sue has also been a Trustee of the Historic Royal Palaces and is a previous Chair of both the Marketing Society and the Marketing Group of Great Britain.

Helen Owers had previously informed the Board of her intention to resign, and it is confirmed that she shall step down as a Non-Executive Director on 30 September 2025.

Rob Woodward, Senior Independent and Non-Executive Director of Vistry Group, who led the recruitment process said: “I am delighted to welcome Sue to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director. Her significant UK plc boardroom and marketing experience will strengthen the Board as we continue our focus on delivering our multi tenure partnerships model to more partners and customers.”

Greg Fitzgerald, Executive Chair and CEO of Vistry Group said “I am pleased to have recruited a high calibre Director to the Board, her experience will be hugely valuable as we continue to execute our partnerships strategy and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.”