Vistry Group Plc buys former Rugeley Power Station for housing project

Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has acquired the 139-hectare site of the former Rugeley Power Station from ENGIE. The brownfield site, which has undergone extensive remediation and holds outline planning permission for 2,300 homes, will be transformed into a vibrant new neighbourhood. The development will include an all-through school, riverside park, commercial space, and homes across a range of tenures including affordable, PRS, and open market sale.

Greg Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Vistry Group, said:

“This major acquisition perfectly plays to the strengths of the Group – regenerating a large brownfield site into thousands of high-quality, mixed tenure homes, whilst using our placemaking skills to create a thriving new neighbourhood.”

