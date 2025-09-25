Follow us on:

Vistry Group secures additional £50m grant to boost affordable housing delivery

Vistry Group

Vistry Group plc (LON:VTY) has announced that it has secured an additional grant award of £50m from Homes England. This grant forms part of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s £2bn injection of additional grant funding announced in March as part of the Spending Review. The Group has already commenced the allocation of this grant to support delivery of a number of affordable housing schemes within the current year. Vistry’s total funding as a Strategic Partner under the 21-26 Affordable Homes Programme is now £252m, enabling the delivery of over 3,500 additional affordable homes across the country.

Vistry Group Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said: “This significant investment underlines the Group’s ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes, supports the Government’s ambitions to increase housing supply at pace and demonstrates our successful track record of delivery for Homes England”.

