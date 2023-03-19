Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Vishay Precision Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Vishay Precision Group which can be found using ticker (VPG) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 48 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $53.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.10 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The day 50 moving average is $42.77 while the 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $558m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://vpgsensors.com

The potential market cap would be $726m based on the market consensus.

Vishay Precision Group designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products. The company also offers data acquisition systems for avionics; measurement systems for steel production; material testing and simulation systems; and data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety and testing. Its products are used in industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer product applications. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.1, revenue per share of 26.61 and a 6.23% return on assets.

