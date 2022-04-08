Vertu Motors share buyback programme update

Vertu Motors plc (LON: VTU) has announced that on 07 April 2022, it purchased 201,999 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange, pursuant to the share buyback programme that was announced on 2nd March 2022 as follows:

Date of purchase 07 April 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased 201,999

Highest price paid per ordinary share 61.40 pence

Lowest price paid per ordinary share 58.40 pence

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share 59.8564 pence

Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 357,826,916 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

Vertu Motors will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.