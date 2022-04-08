Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vertu Motors share buyback programme update

Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc (LON: VTU) has announced that on 07 April 2022, it purchased 201,999 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange, pursuant to the share buyback programme that was announced on 2nd March 2022 as follows:

Date of purchase 07 April 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased 201,999

Highest price paid per ordinary share 61.40 pence

Lowest price paid per ordinary share 58.40 pence

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share 59.8564 pence

Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 357,826,916 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

Vertu Motors will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.