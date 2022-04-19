Twitter
Vertu Motors appoint Bruce Clark as Chief Technology Officer

Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU), the UK automotive retailer with a network of 159 sales and aftersales outlets, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bruce Clark as Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role within the senior management of the Group. Bruce Clark, was previously IT Director.

Exploiting the opportunities that technology offers is a key differentiator in the ability to prosper in the automotive retail sector today and in the future. The role will cover:

–      Digitalisation developments including leading the 50 strong inhouse software and robotics development team. The Group has always been strong in this area as illustrated by the launch of full online retailing of used cars in May 2017 and the progressive development of the Group’s Click2Drive sales technology platform.

–      Data and cyber security including continued augmentation of the Group’s specialist unit in this area.

–      IT operations providing IT hardware and connectivity to the Group’s sales and aftersales outlets. This is a complex environment with links to suppliers and manufacturers. There is a strong roadmap and the Group has recently migrated it web servers to Amazon Web Services significantly increasing web speed and customer experiences.

–      Data analytics. The Group has developed a very strong management information and customer data platform across the business. Further developments are planned focused on customer data and increased data analysis in the area of used car stock and pricing. 

Bruce Clark Vertu Motors

Bruce joined the Group in 2013 and has been the IT Director for the last 2 years. Bruce’s promotion into the newly created CTO role gives him a place on the Group’s CEO Committee and marks a further step change in the Group’s focus on technology strategy and the management bandwidth to deliver the Group’s strategic technology plans.  Further recruitment will now commence to replace Bruce’s previous role and for a new Head of Data. These two recruits will join a team of 110 colleagues charged with equipping Vertu with robust internal systems and delivering a sector leading omni-channel retail environment encompassing sales and aftersales operations.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors said:

“I am delighted to welcome Bruce into a new role and onto the CEO Committee.  Vertu has long led the sector from a technology perspective, as illustrated by our offering full online sales of used cars ahead of anyone else back in 2017, and these changes will equip Vertu with the necessary skills and strategies to drive our omni-channel offering into the next decade and beyond.”

