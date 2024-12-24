Vertiv Holdings Co Share Price Target ‘$142.55’, now 18.8% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co with ticker code (VRT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $161.00 and $91.33 and has a mean share price target at $142.55. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $120.04 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and the 200 day moving average is $95.47. The market cap for the company is 44.19B. The stock price is currently at: $117.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $52,478,552,797 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 78.49, revenue per share of $19.94 and a 9.32% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.