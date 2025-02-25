Vertiv Holdings Co Share Price Target ‘$136.62’, now 50.1% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co with ticker code (VRT) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $165.00 and $99.50 with the average share target price sitting at $136.62. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $91.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.1%. The day 50 moving average is $120.58 while the 200 day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market cap of 32.64B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $85.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $48,988,351,435 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 66.96, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 10.1% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.