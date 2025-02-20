Vertiv Holdings Co Share Price Target ‘$138.39’, now 25.9% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co with ticker code (VRT) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $165.00 and $99.50 calculating the mean target share price we have $138.39. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $109.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is $122.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to $103.24. The company has a market cap of 41.06B. The stock price is currently at: $107.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $51,681,204,970 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 84.25, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 10.1% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.