Vertiv Holdings Co – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

Vertiv Holdings Co which can be found using ticker (VRT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $164.00 and $99.50 and has a mean target at $143.94. Now with the previous closing price of $132.00 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 9.0%. The 50 day MA is $125.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to $99.22. The market cap for the company is 49.77B. Currently the stock stands at: $132.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $54,266,149,152 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 88.39, revenue per share of $19.94 and a 9.32% return on assets.

Vertiv Holdings Co. is engaged in the design, manufacturing and service critical digital infrastructure technology for data centers, communication networks and commercial/industrial environments. Its segments include Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Company’s offerings include alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. In addition, through its global services network, it provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining and optimizing these products and their related systems. The Company offers integrated rack solutions which include delivery of racks, rack power, rack power distribution, rack thermal systems, configurable integrated solutions, and hardware for managing information technology (IT) equipment.