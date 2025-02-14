Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.9% Upside Potential

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with ticker code (VRTX) have now 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $615.00 and $330.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $497.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $453.20 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $439.78 and the 200 day moving average is $462.28. The company has a market cap of 118.84B. The stock price is currently at: $462.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $130,551,257,990 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.19 and a 12.05% return on assets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.