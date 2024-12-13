Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Versarien’s Gnanomat awarded €804,000 grant

Versarien
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Versarien Plc (LON:VRS), the advanced engineering materials group, has announced that the Company’s 90% owned subsidiary, Gnanomat S.L., has been awarded a grant of approximately €804,000 (approximately £663,000) to finance a project relating to next generation energy storage devices based on Gnanomat’s advanced materials technology.  The Grant is expected to be received as one single payment before the end of 2024.

The Grant covers 70% of Gnanomat’s anticipated costs, including day-to-day fixed costs, in relation to a 24-month project to elevate the technology readiness level (TRL) of GnanoCaps, an innovative and eco-friendly energy storage device, that leverages Gnanomat’s proprietary hybrid nanomaterials platform to create optimised energy storage solutions.  They combine the high power and rapid recharge capabilities of supercapacitors, with improved energy delivery, enhanced safety, and the use of clean electrolytes, eliminating explosion risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Gnanomat’s proposal for GnanoCaps was awarded the Seal of Excellence under the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator programme in October 2020.  As announced on 17 July 2024, Gnanomat was unable to access the Grant prior to Versarien’s conversion of its convertible loan in Gnanomat due to debt restriction rules.

Commenting, Dr Stephen Hodge, Versarien CEO, stated: “I am delighted that Gnanomat has been awarded this substaintial grant to further develop their GnanoCaps technology.  Grant income is key to derisking R&D and unlocking the potential in Versarien’s technologies.  With GnanoCaps we have an energy storage technology that offers significant performance advantages over currently available solutions and has wide ranging applications.  I believe there is a significant potential for GnanoCaps to play a role in a wide variety of energy storage applications from next-generation electric vehicles to those in industrial and infrastructure areas, particularly those in ATEX (explosive atmospheres) environments.  Gnanomat, together with the wider Versarien team, is eager to commence this project, building on the extensive groundwork already accomplished by the Group in this area.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Versarien

    Versarien publishes its December Investor Webinar

    Versarien Plc (LON: VRS) hosted an investor webinar on December 10, 2024, offering insights into their advanced engineering materials developments.
    Versarien

    Versarien signs distribution agreement with ABC to market graphene-based biosensors

    Versarien Plc launches a groundbreaking biosensor chip featuring advanced graphene barristor technology, set to revolutionize diagnostics in the UK and Europe.
    Versarien

    Versarien investor presentation and Q&A session scheduled for December 10, 2024

    Versarien Plc (LON: VRS) invites investors to a live Q&A session on 10 December 2024, 5:30 pm GMT. Open to all shareholders; registration required.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien raises £450,000 via Placing

    Versarien plc secures £450,000 to enhance 3D construction capabilities and expand graphene projects, bolstering its construction sector impact.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien continues to make significant strides

    Versarien Plc (LON:VRS) sees a pipeline boost to £4.7m under CEO Dr Stephen Hodge, with innovative strides in graphene tech across construction and leisure sectors.
    Versarien

    Versarien to develop 3D printable construction materials with Balfour Beatty

    Versarien Plc and Balfour Beatty collaborate to develop graphene-infused, low-carbon 3D-printable mortars for sustainable civil construction projects.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.