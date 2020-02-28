Versarien updates its investor communications processes

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has today provided an update on its investor communications processes.

The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.

In order to access and engage with existing and potential shareholders efficiently and provide further background information on news announced, Versarien has adopted a new communications platform called Investor Meet Company.

Investor Meet Company is a digital platform that provides individual investors the same direct access to management as Institutional Investors around company announcements. Through live, interactive presentations, as part of the investor roadshow, all investors can now have the same opportunity for two-way engagement regardless of the number of shares they own or where they are located so they can come to an informed decision about the Company.

In addition to questions submitted during live presentations, Versarien also invites shareholders to submit their ongoing questions to versarien@yellowjerseypr.com. Whilst the Company will not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market through regulatory notifications. Alongside the published Q&A from the live presentations on the Investor Meet Company platform, the Company will seek to publish a Q&A each month addressing these shareholder questions, which will be made available within the Investor Relations section of the Company website.

The Company intends to host its first live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform in the coming weeks. A date and time will be announced in due course. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register and add to meet Versarien.

