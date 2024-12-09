Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Versarien signs distribution agreement with ABC to market graphene-based biosensors

Versarien
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Versarien Plc (LON: VRS), the advanced engineering materials group, has announced the launch of a new biosensor chip utilising novel graphene barristor sensor platform technology.  These graphene barristor devices, developed in South Korea by A Barristor Company (ABC), will utilise chemical vapour deposition (CVD) grown graphene, that is produced under a Versarien licence.  Versarien has signed a distribution agreement with ABC to distribute the products in the UK and Europe.

A barristor (triode device) is a new type of graphene-based transistor with a Schottky barrier between graphene and silicon.  The current modulation is amplified more than 10,000 times compared to graphene field-effect transistors (GFET) enabling the barristor transistors to overcome many GFET limitations.  In these new products, the graphene surface is terminated with either pyrenebutanoic acid succinimidyl ester (PBASE) or a customer preferred linker.  PBASE is one of the most frequently used linkers for the surface modification of field-effect transistor (FET) biosensors based on carbon nanotubes and graphene.  The products can be supplied as individual chips or on a wafer scale.

It is expected that the CVD graphene used in the products will be supplied by MCK Tech Co. Ltd. (MCK Tech) in South Korea, which is an existing licencing partner of Versarien, and it will also undertake some of the device fabrication.

The range of sensor products to be distributed by Versarien may be expanded at a later date based on ABC’s product developments, such as in infrared detection, gas/chemical detection, temperature detection or multiple sensor on a chip technology.

Commenting, Dr Stephen Hodge, Versarien CEO, stated: “I am delighted that we have signed this distribution agreement with ABC to market their innovative graphene based biosensors in the UK and Europe.  I had the privilege of collaborating with ABC’s CEO, Prof. Hyun-Jong Chung, for several years prior to joining Versarien.  It is exciting to see this sensor platform come to fruition and I anticipate it will drive significant advancements in medical diagnostics.  This agreement will allow Versarien to further benefit from the IP licenced to MCK Tech and we look forward to continuing to work with ABC both regarding the newly launched biosensors and as they expand their sensor capabilities.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Versarien

    Versarien investor presentation and Q&A session scheduled for December 10, 2024

    Versarien Plc (LON: VRS) invites investors to a live Q&A session on 10 December 2024, 5:30 pm GMT. Open to all shareholders; registration required.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien raises £450,000 via Placing

    Versarien plc secures £450,000 to enhance 3D construction capabilities and expand graphene projects, bolstering its construction sector impact.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien continues to make significant strides

    Versarien Plc (LON:VRS) sees a pipeline boost to £4.7m under CEO Dr Stephen Hodge, with innovative strides in graphene tech across construction and leisure sectors.
    Versarien

    Versarien to develop 3D printable construction materials with Balfour Beatty

    Versarien Plc and Balfour Beatty collaborate to develop graphene-infused, low-carbon 3D-printable mortars for sustainable civil construction projects.
    Versarien

    Versarien plc first 3D housing construction project contract in the UK with Building For Humanity

    Versarien plc partners with Building For Humanity to provide 3D construction printing for a flagship affordable housing project in Accrington, Lancashire.
    Versarien

    Versarien raises £550,000 to support ongoing Cementene admixture developments

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.